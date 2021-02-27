New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 884,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.