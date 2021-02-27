Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $80.08 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $80.08 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002422 BTC on exchanges.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,857,986 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.