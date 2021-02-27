NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $285.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average is $245.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NICE by 50.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of NICE by 51.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 107,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.