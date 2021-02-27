Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Nutanix stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

