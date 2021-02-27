NXM (NXM) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $356.31 million and approximately $647.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.90 or 0.00120726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00488681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00080062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00492338 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,095 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

