OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Up 0.4%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCINF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ING Group initiated coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

