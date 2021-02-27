Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.00

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 86117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.38.

Get Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Hill acquired 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,971.72 ($13,028.12). Also, insider Cheung To sold 50,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total value of £87,500 ($114,319.31). Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $18,000,000 over the last 90 days.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.