Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38. 1,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.