PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $198.07 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00021720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00480338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00070024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00079584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00081672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.38 or 0.00459769 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 200,287,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,201,278 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

