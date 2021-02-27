Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 710 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

TFC stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

