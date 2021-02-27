Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,814,000 after acquiring an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after acquiring an additional 392,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

NYSE MS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

