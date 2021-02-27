Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 930.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 97,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

