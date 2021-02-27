Patientory Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $6,539.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Patientory Token Profile

PTOY is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

