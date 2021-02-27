PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,742.73 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,742.73 or 0.03826950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00700369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00026954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00033896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039704 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 70,923 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

