Perlin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.41 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $26.35 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00713419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040406 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars.

