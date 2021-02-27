Pickle Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for about $11.54 or 0.00024607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00479359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00081295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00080143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00485039 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,337,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,312,718 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

