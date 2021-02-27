Plancorp LLC Acquires Shares of 3,765 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $43.86 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

