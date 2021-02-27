Plancorp LLC Grows Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

AUY stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

