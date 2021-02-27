Plancorp LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $272.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

