Pmeer (PMEER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,560.00

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00489350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00072487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00081217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00495843 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars.

