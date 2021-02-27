PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) versus BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Head to Head Contrast

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PopMail.com and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $1.16 billion 1.07 $45.24 million $2.08 26.70

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PopMail.com and BJ’s Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Restaurants 1 6 6 0 2.38

BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.76%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants -2.90% -7.46% -2.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats PopMail.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

