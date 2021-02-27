PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get PPD alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (PPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.