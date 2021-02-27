Prometeus (PROM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.97 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $90.28 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $14.75 or 0.00031627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.44 or 0.00736330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

