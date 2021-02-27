PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

PUBM opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

In other news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

