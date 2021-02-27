Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.10 ($101.29).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. Puma has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

