Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given Buy Rating at Summit Insights

Summit Insights reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

