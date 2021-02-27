Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

