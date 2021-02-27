Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $232.79 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $239.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $99,327,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

