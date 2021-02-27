QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Stock Price Down 6% After Earnings Miss

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.46. 4,557,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,226,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in QEP Resources by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

