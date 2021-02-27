Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,612. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

