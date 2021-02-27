Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

