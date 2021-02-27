QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QuickLogic traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 320,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 638,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $21,288 in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

