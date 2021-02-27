Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.41. Range Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Range Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 237,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,207,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,004. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

