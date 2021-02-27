RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €509.30 ($599.18).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €709.00 ($834.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €792.92 and a 200-day moving average of €695.62. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

