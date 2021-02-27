RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €509.30 ($599.18).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €709.00 ($834.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €792.92 and a 200-day moving average of €695.62. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit