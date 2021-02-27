Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 39.9% Lower This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $190.61 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00488703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00056646 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.93 or 0.00719513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,228,090,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

