Raymond James Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock opened at C$25.96 on Thursday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.