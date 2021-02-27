RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Hits $164.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 14% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $164.09 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00258322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00098878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055151 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

