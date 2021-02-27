reflect.finance Price Tops $1.28 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $234,883.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00488703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00072007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00055767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.00496269 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,471,058 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

