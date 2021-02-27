Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at SVB Leerink

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

RGEN opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Repligen by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

