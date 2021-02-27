Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OneSpan Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $23.36 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.21 million, a PE ratio of 584.15, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.