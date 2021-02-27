Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Systemax Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Systemax in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Systemax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYX. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

SYX stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Systemax by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Systemax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

