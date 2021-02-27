Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,620. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

