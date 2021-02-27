Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,620. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

