Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

REZI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

