Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

REZI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

