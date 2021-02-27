Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after acquiring an additional 462,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after acquiring an additional 441,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

