Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 525 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

RYN stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

