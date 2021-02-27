Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 49,963,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.