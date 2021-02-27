Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

