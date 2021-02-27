Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

