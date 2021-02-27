SAFE DEAL (SFD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,863.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $391,211.08 and $100,863.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00482914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00069387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00078584 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00473192 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

