SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0525 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $714.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,147.03 or 0.99432136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00041025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00454264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.78 or 0.00859251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00293508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00101945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002115 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.