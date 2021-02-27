SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.11.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,524. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

